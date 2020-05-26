2013 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Cloth Interior

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.