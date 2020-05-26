+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Air Conditioning, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect Voice Command with Bluetooth, Tubular Side Steps, Rear Window Defroster,Traction Control, Tow Hooks, Power Locks, Seat Height Adjuster, Fog Lamps, Satellite R Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The Jeep Wrangler is still one of the best go-anywhere, do-anything vehicles that money can buy, according to Edmunds.com. This 2013 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This low mileage SUV has just 53,947 kms. It's dozer in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport. This off-roader is an incredible value. It comes standard with four-wheel drive, premium cloth seats, an AM/FM radio with an aux jack, 6-speaker audio, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, a wash-out interior with a drain plug, trailer sway control, skid plates, off-road tires, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Air Conditioning, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect Voice Command With Bluetooth, Tubular Side Steps, Rear Window Defroster. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG7DL686865 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm This vehicle includes the following: 1) 150 point certified vehicle inspection 2) 24 Hour Roadside Assistance 3) 30 day / 2500km Exchange privilege 4) 3 month/5000 km GM Limited warranty or balance of manufacturer's warranty Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
