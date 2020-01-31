Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1WT

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,253KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4673346
  • Stock #: N19142B
  • VIN: 1GCVKREH1EZ108097
Exterior Colour
Deep Ruby Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Off Road Suspension Package, Special Edition Package, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Onstar Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Front Fog Lamps, Trailering Package! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Offering unprecedented power, fuel-efficiency, and technology, Silverado 1500 is built to get things done. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 114,253 kms. It's deep ruby in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.3L V6 12V GDI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension Package, Special Edition Package, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Onstar Turn-by-turn Navigation, Front Fog Lamps, Trailering Package. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag

