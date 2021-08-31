+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2014 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 162,181 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F85EGB29812. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
