2014 Ford Explorer

162,181 KM

Details

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

LIMITED

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

162,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7687516
  • Stock #: N21091B
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F85EGB29812

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2014 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 162,181 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F85EGB29812. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

