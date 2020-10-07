+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Navigation, Heated Seats, Automatic Transmission, Hard Top, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Lock, AC, Aluminum Wheels Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The 2014 Jeep Wrangler remains the only convertible SUV with traditional four-wheel drive on the market, and it's instantly identifiable, says The Car Connection. This 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited takes the off-road capability and style of the standard Wrangler and adds on two extra doors for extra convenience. The Wrangler Unlimited is a rugged 4X4 vehicle, offering a high ground clearance, huge wheel-arches, and a square stance that were all part of the original Jeep design that made it world famous. The Wrangler Unlimited also holds onto Jeep’s classic seven-slot front grill and round headlights adding to its appeal. Although the Wrangler has grown over time from the original Jeep, the family resemblance is unmistakable. This low mileage SUV has just 68,913 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWFG5EL233178. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm This vehicle includes the following: 1) 150 point certified vehicle inspection 2) 24 Hour Roadside Assistance 3) 30 day / 2500km Exchange privilege 4) 3 month/5000 km GM Limited warranty or balance of manufacturer's warranty Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
