2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

92,264 KM

Details Description

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

HD LTZ

HD LTZ

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

92,264KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6599717
  • Stock #: N21009A
  • VIN: 1GC1KWE8XFF134102

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 92,264 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

