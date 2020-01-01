Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 5.3L V8,HEATED LEATHER SEATS,SUNROOF,REAR VIE

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 5.3L V8,HEATED LEATHER SEATS,SUNROOF,REAR VIE

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

  • 92,505KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4466436
  • Stock #: N19102A
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC7FG468906
Exterior Colour
White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, OnStar Navigation, Sunroof, BOSE Sound, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Power Windows, Dual Power Seats, Power Pedal Adjustment Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The redesigned 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its segment. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 91978 kms. It's white diamond in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim blurrs the line between pickup truck and luxury car with some high-end features. Features include an 8-inch color touch radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth, USB ports, an SD card slot, and an aux jack, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, a rear vision camera, a universal home remote, a trailer package, heated leather seats with a memory driver's seat, power-adjustable pedals, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.com/mcmillan-en/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mcmillanmotorproducts.net%2F&vi This vehicle includes the following: 1) 150 point certified vehicle inspection 2) 24 Hour Roadside Assistance 3) 30 day / 2500km Exchange privilege 4) 3 month/5000 km GM Limited warranty or balance of manufacturer's warranty Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Block Heater
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Bench Seating
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

