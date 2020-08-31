Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

168,522 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

SLT

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

168,522KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5816631
  • Stock #: N20123A
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEJ6FG334001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Overcast Metall
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera Available at McMillan's in Kipling. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is Kelley Blue Book's winner of Best Resale Value Award for 2015. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 168,522 kms. It's overcast metall in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

