2015 GMC Terrain

74,382 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 - Bluetooth - OnStar

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

74,382KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5761872
  Stock #: N20118A
  VIN: 2GKALMEK6F6352906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N20118A
  • Mileage 74,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The GMC Terrain is attractive, comfortable, and well-equipped. -Car and Driver This 2015 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2015 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 74,382 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth

