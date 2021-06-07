+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights Available at McMillan's in Kipling. If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a prime candidate, says Edmunds. This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 173,960 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG2FC170242. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
