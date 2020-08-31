+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Low Mileage! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The 2016 Trax is the 'right-sized' crossover that delivers the maneuverability you want in city streets. This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax offers technologies that are designed to simplify your everyday life.This low mileage SUV has just 38,191 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Trax's trim level is LT. This 2016 Trax LT is a step above the base LS trim and comes with some fantastic features. These features include Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, aluminum wheels, air conditioning, a remote vehicle start system, cruise control and it even has a rear vision camera to help you back out of a tight parking spot. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
