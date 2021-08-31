2016 GMC Sierra 3500

+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a precision blend of performance, capability and style. This 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The GMC Sierra 3500HD fully delivers on everything that could ever be desired in a work truck. A new upper echelon for GMC work duty toughness, the 2016 Sierra 3500HD boasts a high maximum towing weight amount and up to 23,200 pounds (when properly equipped) thanks to its durable and powerful engines. The GMC Sierra HD received a full redesign for 2015, with a more mature exterior design and an intuitive interior. GMC has done its best to increase connectivity in the new GMC Sierra HD and the new truck is now packed full with modern amenities. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 74,772 kms. It's stone blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is SLT. Our Sierra 3500HD SLT comes with heated power leather seats, aluminum wheels, power folding exterior mirrors, dual zone climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, remote vehicle starter, a rear vision camera with guidelines, SiriusXM plus much more! To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0