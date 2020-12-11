+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
+ taxes & licensing
Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The Jeep Wrangler is a 2016 Canadian Black Book award winner for Best Retained Value. This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the ultimate expression of our legacy of performance. With well-thought-out designs inside and out, the Wrangler Unlimited doesn't just look good, it is fully capable and ready to be made your own. The king of off-road vehicles offers an impressive list of standard features. The Unlimited's exterior proudly wears its legendary heritage right down to the classic details. It even has four doors so it's easy to bring family and friends along for the adventure.This SUV has 102,025 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sport. Take the rocky road to freedom without worries, the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport has your back. Key features include a 6 speaker audio system with steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, durable cloth seats, front fog lights, electronic stability control and an outside temperature gauge. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWDG5GL166376. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0