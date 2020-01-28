Menu
2017 Buick Enclave

Leather - Power Liftgate - Leather Seats

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather - Power Liftgate - Leather Seats

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,877KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4532874
  • Stock #: N20003A
  • VIN: 5GAKVBKD4HJ169211
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start, Blind Spot Detection! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Take comfort in the fact that you and your family are surrounded by the Enclave's advanced standard safety technologies. This 2017 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer.This SUV has 41877 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Enclave's trim level is Leather. Our 2017 Enclave Leather features 8 way power adjustable leather front seats with driver memory settings, Buick IntelliLink with a 6.5 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth connectivity, a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, rear camera and park assist, side blind zone alert, remote vehicle start and entry, HID headlights plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.com/mcmillan-en/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mcmillanmotorproducts.net%2F&vi Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Memory Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Xenon Headlights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

