2017 Buick Enclave

84,253 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

2017 Buick Enclave

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,253KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7195424
  • Stock #: N21059B
  • VIN: 5GAKVBKD2HJ282039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK CHOCOLATE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N21059B
  • Mileage 84,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Don't let its sleek exterior and premium cabin fool you - this luxury SUV knows how to perform. This 2017 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This SUV has 84,253 kms. It's dark chocolate in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Enclave's trim level is Leather. Our 2017 Enclave Leather features 8 way power adjustable leather front seats with driver memory settings, Buick IntelliLink with a 6.5 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth connectivity, a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, rear camera and park assist, side blind zone alert, remote vehicle start and entry, HID headlights plus much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

