2017 Buick Encore

62,884 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Essence 1.4L I4,HEATED LEATHER SEATS,SUNROOF,NAV,

Essence 1.4L I4,HEATED LEATHER SEATS,SUNROOF,NAV,

Location

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

62,884KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6194094
  • Stock #: N20166A
  • VIN: KL4CJCSB4HB013922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Riverrock Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, LED Headlights, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Satellite Radio, Dual Power Seats, Remote Start, Dual Zone Cl Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The 2017 Encore's manoeuverable handling and tight turning radius make it a pleasure to drive no matter where the road might lead. This 2017 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Step into the new 2017 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 62,884 kms. It's riverrock green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Encore's trim level is Essence. The Encore Essence is one of Buick's top models and see the addition of LED headlamps, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. This Encore also includes a rear vision camera, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone climate control, stylish aluminum wheels, Buick Intellilink with bluetooth streaming audio and a 8 inch colour touchscreen. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm This vehicle includes the following: 1) 150 point certified vehicle inspection 2) 24 Hour Roadside Assistance 3) 30 day / 2500km Exchange privilege 4) 3 month/5000 km GM Limited warranty or balance of manufacturer's warranty Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

