Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Responsive handling meets spirited performance for an incredibly athletic driving experience. This 2017 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2017 Buick Envision is a compact luxury crossover SUV that combines responsive performance and intelligent innovations to keep you connected to the things that matter most in life. It's spacious, has a welcoming design and meticulous attention to detail plus thoughtful amenities, make going to your destination just as fun as getting there. The 2017 Envision's sculpted, assertive design embodies style that deserves a longer look if you're in the market for a luxurious crossover. This SUV has 59,593 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Envision's trim level is Premium I. This Envision Premium comes loaded with many of the same features as the Essence trim like leather heated seats, heated rear seats, Buick Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and Bluetooth streaming audio. This Envision also receives a Bose premium 7 speaker audio system, tri zone climate contol, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and safety features like forward collision alert, blind zone detection, front and rear parking assist and even a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
