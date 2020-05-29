+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
+ taxes & licensing
True North Edition, Rear Park Assist, Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Technology Package, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Premier Convenience Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels, MyLink Audio w/Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Portable Media Connectivity Package! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. With ultra low gas consumption, a stylish cabin and a roomy interior, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice in the small sedan segment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 93,330 kms. It's pepperdust meta in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. The Premier is the top of the line and includes premium features such as leather seating, 8-way power front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, interior lighting upgrades and more. The Premier includes all features from the lower LT trim including bluetooth, SiriusXM, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: True North Edition, Rear Park Assist, Side Blind Zone Alert With Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Technology Package, Bose Premium 9-speaker System, Premier Convenience Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Mylink Audio W/navigation, Heated Front Seats, Portable Media Connectivity Package. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
