McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

  • 93,330KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5038266
  • Stock #: N20035A
  • VIN: 1G1BF5SM8H7136425
Exterior Colour
Pepperdust Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

True North Edition, Rear Park Assist, Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Technology Package, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Premier Convenience Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels, MyLink Audio w/Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Portable Media Connectivity Package! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. With ultra low gas consumption, a stylish cabin and a roomy interior, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice in the small sedan segment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 93,330 kms. It's pepperdust meta in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. The Premier is the top of the line and includes premium features such as leather seating, 8-way power front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, interior lighting upgrades and more. The Premier includes all features from the lower LT trim including bluetooth, SiriusXM, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: True North Edition, Rear Park Assist, Side Blind Zone Alert With Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Technology Package, Bose Premium 9-speaker System, Premier Convenience Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Mylink Audio W/navigation, Heated Front Seats, Portable Media Connectivity Package. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Airbag

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

