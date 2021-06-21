Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

50,348 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT DIESEL,HEATED SEATS,REAR VIEW CAM,SUNROOF,REMO

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT DIESEL,HEATED SEATS,REAR VIEW CAM,SUNROOF,REMO

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,348KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7393526
  • Stock #: N21086A
  • VIN: 1G1BH5SE3H7268902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N21086A
  • Mileage 50,348 KM

Vehicle Description

1.6L DOHC Turbo Diesel, True North Edition, Power Sunroof, Technology Package, Rear Vision Camera, Bose Speaker System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Alert, Remote Start, Power Windows, Power Locks Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a quiet interior, huge trunk, and lots of high-tech infotainment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 50,348 kms. It's cajun red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: True North Edition, Power Sunroof, Technology Package, Rear Vision Camera, Bose Speaker System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

