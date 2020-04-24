Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.