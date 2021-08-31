$35,990 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 8 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7738374

7738374 Stock #: 21568A

21568A VIN: 1FTEW1EFXHKD04251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 197,881 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.