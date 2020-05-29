Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

2017 GMC Acadia

2017 GMC Acadia

SLT-1

2017 GMC Acadia

SLT-1

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,191KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048358
  • Stock #: N20023A
  • VIN: 1GKKNULS7HZ303514
Exterior Colour
Sky Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Rear Park Assist, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Remote Engine Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The all new 2017 Acadia builds on a solid track record of GMC Professional Grade engineering focused on delivering performance and handling dynamics that help keep you confidently in control at all times. This 2017 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 44,191 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Acadia's trim level is SLT-1. With excellent standard features like a power liftgate, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat and rear view camera, the Acadia SLT adds many luxurious features to the list. These include a Bose 8-speaker premium sound system, a power passenger seat, advanced all-wheel drive, rear park assist, lane change alerts, blind zone detection and perforated leather heated seats. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

