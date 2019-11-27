Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Autotrac, Automatic Climate Control, Trailering Package, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Fog Lamps, 17 in Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Precision matters in every pound foot of torque, every inch of fit and finish and every decibel of quietness. It's this kind of attention that sets the 2017 GMC Canyon apart from its competition. This 2017 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Built tough to handle the roughest roads, but on the inside this 2017 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable, designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, the GMC Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead of the pack. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 100730 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Canyon's trim level is SLE. The SLE trim adds some nice features to this truck while remaining a great value. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, OnStar, a rearview camera, power mirrors, power windows, fog lamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, and more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.com/mcmillan-en/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mcmillanmotorproducts.net%2F&vi This vehicle includes the following: 1) 150 point certified vehicle inspection 2) 24 Hour Roadside Assistance 3) 30 day / 2500km Exchange privilege 4) 3 month/5000 km GM Limited warranty or balance of manufacturer's warranty Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o