420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Low Mileage! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The 2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van is a willing workhorse for buyers who require the functionality of a full-size van -Edmunds. This 2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Kipling. GMC designed the accommodating interior of Savana Cargo Van to put everything you need within reach. The well-organized instrument panel and driver information center help you get the job done right. The GMC Savana Cargo Van offer standard air conditioning, power windows and door locks, manual exterior mirrors, plus the worlds largest trunk. If you're looking looking for a work vehicle that you can put pretty much anything in or on top, this Van is the perfect fit. With legendary reliability, functionality and versatility that 2017 Savana will get you where you need to go and bring everything with you in the process. This low mileage van has just 46,542 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
