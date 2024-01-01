$31,900+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLT
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,333KM
VIN 3GTU2NEJ2HG392741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 105,333 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Rear Defroster
Mechanical
Block Heater
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
2017 GMC Sierra 1500