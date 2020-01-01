Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, Intellilink, 8 inch Touch Screen, Rear View Camera! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. No matter what your needs, the GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 51666 kms. It's crimson red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. Feature rich and luxurious, this Sierra 1500 SLT comes with many extra features over the lower SLE model. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, dual zone climate control, a rear vision camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate, remote engine start plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, Intellilink, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover, Spray-on Bed Liner. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.com/mcmillan-en/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mcmillanmotorproducts.net%2F&vi Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o