SLE

  • 120,448KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5009811
  • Stock #: N20044A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC6HG112069
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control Available at McMillan's in Kipling. In the Uber competitive truck segment, it's the little things that set this Sierra 1500 pickup truck apart. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 120,448 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag

