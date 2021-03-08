+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The 2017 GMC Terrain is the perfect combination of styling, utility and efficiency. This 2017 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 59,067 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. As one of the top models, this Terrain SLT gives you a long list of luxurious equipment and hi-tech features. These include perforated leather heated seats with an 8 way power driver seat, a remote vehicle starter, Intellilink with Bluetooth audio streaming, Pioneer premium 8-speaker audio system, rear vision camera, stylish aluminum wheels, all wheel drive and an exterior appearance package. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
