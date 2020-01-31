Sun/ Entertainment and Destinations Package, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate Hands-Free, Bose Speaker System, Head-Up Display, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Whether you're carrying passengers, hauling cargo, doing some towing, or all of the above, the GMC Yukon XL is up to the task. This 2017 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. This SUV has 112,513 kms. It's onyx black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Yukon XL's trim level is Denali. It's not hard to tell that the opulent Denali is the top trim of the Yukon. It comes standard with high-end features including four-wheel drive with an active 2-speed transfer case, perforated leather seats heated and vented in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, a head-up display, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, active noise cancellation, remote start, a wireless charging mat, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with navigation, HD radio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, an aux jack, 5 USB ports, and Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker audio, OnStar, a distinct Denali appearance package, a rear vision camera, enhanced safety tech, HID automatic headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sun/ Entertainment And Destinations Package, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate Hands-free, Bose Speaker System, Head-up Display, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o