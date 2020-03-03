Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Laramie HEMI 5.7L V8,CREW,4X4,LEATHER SEATS,REAR

Watch This Vehicle

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,945KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4791858
  • Stock #: N19105B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT0HS846435
Exterior Colour
RED PEARL
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Vented Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Trailer Package, Trailer Brake Control, Tonneau Cover, Power Sliding Window, Bucket Seats, Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, 20 Inch Alumin Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 80,945 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NT0HS846435 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm This vehicle includes the following: 1) 150 point certified vehicle inspection 2) 24 Hour Roadside Assistance 3) 30 day / 2500km Exchange privilege 4) 3 month/5000 km GM Limited warranty or balance of manufacturer's warranty Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Bench Seating
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

