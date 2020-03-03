420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Vented Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Trailer Package, Trailer Brake Control, Tonneau Cover, Power Sliding Window, Bucket Seats, Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, 20 Inch Alumin Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 80,945 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NT0HS846435 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm This vehicle includes the following: 1) 150 point certified vehicle inspection 2) 24 Hour Roadside Assistance 3) 30 day / 2500km Exchange privilege 4) 3 month/5000 km GM Limited warranty or balance of manufacturer's warranty Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
