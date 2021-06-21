Menu
2018 Buick Enclave

65,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
Premium

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7460546
  • Stock #: N21110A
  • VIN: 5GAEVBKWXJJ138453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, SiriusXM Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The Buick Enclave is a great middle-ground option for families who want a lot of space with luxury ambiance, but aren't ready to pay the premium for a three-row SUV from one of the import luxury brands. -Edmunds This 2018 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This 2018 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 65,000 kms. It's white frost metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Enclave's trim level is Premium. Upgrade to this Enclave Premium and you'll be treated to the next level of luxury. It comes with an 8-inch color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, OnStar, Bose 10-speaker premium audio, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a universal garage door opener, remote start, a rear vision camera, and more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

