$63,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe
Premier - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$63,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8249985
- Stock #: N22013A
- VIN: 1GNSKCKC3JR219194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,313 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere. This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 93,313 kms. It's satin in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Tahoe's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Tahoe Premier comes with everything you would want in a full size SUV. Equipped with Magnetic Ride Control this SUV gives you one of the smoothest rides offered on the road today. Additionally, you'll get aluminum wheels, a hands free power lift gate, navigation with Chevy MyLink including an 8 inch colour touchscreen, wireless charging, Centrepoint surround sound Bose stereo system, heated and cooled front seats, heated 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel plus Chevrolet's Enhanced driver alert package that includes Intellibeam headlights, forward collision alert, blind spot detection, lane keep assist plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.