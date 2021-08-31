+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
All Wheel Drive, Trailering Package, Dual Panel Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Surround Vision Camera System, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Heated / Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Besides its utilitarian abilities, this Chevy Traverse is also pleasant to drive and will make the most of your money with its abundant features. This 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. This SUV has 96,300 kms. It's pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Traverse's trim level is High Country. Luxury meets versatility in this Traverse High Country. It comes with a power sunroof, a MyLink infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, a rearview camera with rear park assist, remote start, a hands-free gesture power liftgate, perforated leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot assist, forward collision alert, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, wireless charging, and more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm This vehicle includes the following: 1) 150 point certified vehicle inspection 2) 24 Hour Roadside Assistance 3) 30 day / 2500km Exchange privilege 4) 3 month/5000 km GM Limited warranty or balance of manufacturer's warranty o~o
