Low Mileage! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. This Ford Explorer continues to be one of the best values in Canada for a mid-size SUV. This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This 2018 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This low mileage SUV has just 16,621 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds extra performance and style to this versatile SUV. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and satellite navigation, remote start, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior trim, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT5JGA00420 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o