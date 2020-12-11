+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Smart design gives this Ford Transit a ton of cargo space while keeping it easy to drive and very efficient. This 2018 Ford Transit-350 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This Ford Transit offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 50,427 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Transit-350's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this Ford Transit is a work van that offers an excellent value. It has 180-degree opening swing-out barn door style rear cargo doors making loading the huge cargo area a breeze. You get an overhead storage shelf runs the full width of the front row, fog lights, air conditioning, power mirrors, cruise control, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FBVU4XG0JKA49763. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
