2018 GMC Sierra 1500

135,797 KM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLT

12670497

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Used
135,797KM
VIN 3GTU2NER9JG307079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N25089B
  • Mileage 135,797 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Rear Defroster

Mechanical

Block Heater

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

