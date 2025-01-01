$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLT
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
Used
135,797KM
VIN 3GTU2NER9JG307079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # N25089B
- Mileage 135,797 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Rear Defroster
Mechanical
Block Heater
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
