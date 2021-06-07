Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

129,149 KM

306-736-2518

SLE - Bluetooth

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Used
  Listing ID: 7230167
  Stock #: 21532B
  VIN: 3GKALTEV7JL212663

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, OnStar, Air Conditioning! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Quiet and comfortable, the Terrain is exactly what we'd expect from the Professional Grade brand; enjoyable driving dynamics are an added surprise. -Car and Driver This 2018 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This all-new 2018 GMC Terrain is the compact SUV reimagined with you in mind. Expressive design, relentless engineering, and purposeful technologies show the passion that GMC put into this crossover. This stylish, comfortable Terrain packed with smart engineering is proof that Professional Grade isn't merely a label, it's a way of life. This SUV has 129,149 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. Upgrade to this Terrain SLE for some extra comfort and convenience features. It comes with a touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth streaming audio and phone connectivity, an aux jack, USB ports, OnStar, a rearview camera, premium cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Onstar, Air Conditioning. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Vehicle Features

Rear View Camera

