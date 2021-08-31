+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Skyscape Sunroof, Heated Front and 2nd Row Seats, Leather Seats, Driver Alert Package II, Advanced Safety Package, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Remote Start, BOSE Sound, 8-Way Available at McMillan's in Kipling. This GMC Terrain is fully redesigned for 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2018 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This all-new 2018 GMC Terrain is the compact SUV reimagined with you in mind. Expressive design, relentless engineering, and purposeful technologies show the passion that GMC put into this crossover. This stylish, comfortable Terrain packed with smart engineering is proof that Professional Grade isn't merely a label, it's a way of life. This low mileage SUV has just 38,430 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This Denali tops the Terrain model range and it shows in every detail. It comes with a stunning appearance package which includes a signature grille, tasteful chrome accents, LED headlights with signature lighting, and 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels. It also comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, navigation, Bluetooth, Bose premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot assist, and much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm This vehicle includes the following: 1) 150 point certified vehicle inspection 2) 24 Hour Roadside Assistance 3) 30 day / 2500km Exchange privilege 4) 3 month/5000 km GM Limited warranty or balance of manufacturer's warranty o~o
