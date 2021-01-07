+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Low Mileage! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Whether you're carrying passengers, hauling cargo, doing some towing, or all of the above, this GMC Yukon is up to the task. This 2018 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon does it all in style. This low mileage SUV has just 38,581 kms. It's iridium in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. It's not hard to tell that the opulent Denali is the top trim of the Yukon. It comes standard with high-end features including perforated leather seats heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, a head-up display, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, active noise cancellation, remote start, a wireless charging mat, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 5 USB ports, and Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker audio, OnStar, a distinct Denali appearance package, a rear vision camera, enhanced safety tech, HID automatic headlights, and much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
