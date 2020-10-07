+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio, Heated Seats! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make this 2018 Honda Civic as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2018 Honda Civic is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Honda Civic has come a long way and it keeps getting better. It's no wonder it's one of Canada's best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If you're looking for greatness, this Honda Civic has a seat for you. This low mileage sedan has just 23,582 kms. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Civic's trim level is LX. Moving up to the LX model of the base DX is a great choice as you'll receive 16 inch wheels, an upgraded 7 inch colour display screen with integrated rear view camera and a premium audio system, bluetooth streaming audio and heated front seats. You'll also receive air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, VSA electronic stability control and a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio, Heated Seats. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0