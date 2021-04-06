+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, 4G WiFi Available at McMillan's in Kipling. With such an extended range, there are few limits to where you can take this stylish electric Chevrolet Bolt. This 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Kipling. A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV holds a great value. With a hatchback layout, cargo space is respectable. This Bolt EV remains the only affordable EV car with a range of over 350 kilometers. If you feel ready to take the EV plunge, this practical, attractive, and fun to drive Bolt may be the right choice for you.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This fully electric Chevy Bolt is ready to help you kick the gas habit in style with fast charging capability, a pedestrian safety signal sound at low speeds, aluminum wheels, automatic on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, LED daytime running lamps and taillamps, recover hooks, programmable location based charging, and remote start for convenience and utility. The interior is loaded with heated front seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, 4G WiFi, automatic climate control, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability, drive mode selector, an 8 inch Driver Information Centre with energy and range information, hands free keyless entry, false floor in cargo area, auto dimming rearview mirror, ambient interior lighting, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth control and streaming, voice recognition, and SiriusXM. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
