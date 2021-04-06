2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6938557

6938557 Stock #: 21522A

21522A VIN: 1G1FY6S04K4118818

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.