2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

53,798 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,798KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6125937
  Stock #: N20157A
  VIN: 1GC1KTEY5KF151155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N20157A
  • Mileage 53,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Dual Zone Automatic AC, 4G WiFi, Fog Lamps Available at McMillan's in Kipling. This Chevy Silverado 2500HD is an honest, uncompromising heavy duty pickup truck that can handle just about anything. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done with style and confidence in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDThis sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,798 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LTZ. This Silverado HD is the LTZ trim, loaded with amazing interior features like rear view camera, Teen Driver technology, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, Driver Information Centre, remote start, leather seats, heated power front driver and passenger seats, memory driver seat and side mirrors, universal home remote, and a 110V power outlet for comfort and convenience while an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment center with 4G WiFi, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM for connectivity. This SIlverado HD is also fully capable and easy to look at with tons of power, hill start assist, engine and transmission oil coolers, rear corner assist steps, full size spare, recovery hooks, fog lamps, heated power side mirrors with power folding and a convex spotter, side mirror turn signals, EZ lift and lower tailgate, a trailering package, and aluminum wheels. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Block Heater
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Bench Seating
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

