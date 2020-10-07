2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Dual Zone Automatic AC, 4G WiFi, Fog Lamps Available at McMillan's in Kipling. This Chevy Silverado 2500HD is an honest, uncompromising heavy duty pickup truck that can handle just about anything. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done with style and confidence in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDThis sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,798 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LTZ. This Silverado HD is the LTZ trim, loaded with amazing interior features like rear view camera, Teen Driver technology, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, Driver Information Centre, remote start, leather seats, heated power front driver and passenger seats, memory driver seat and side mirrors, universal home remote, and a 110V power outlet for comfort and convenience while an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment center with 4G WiFi, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM for connectivity. This SIlverado HD is also fully capable and easy to look at with tons of power, hill start assist, engine and transmission oil coolers, rear corner assist steps, full size spare, recovery hooks, fog lamps, heated power side mirrors with power folding and a convex spotter, side mirror turn signals, EZ lift and lower tailgate, a trailering package, and aluminum wheels. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
