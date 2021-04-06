+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
+ taxes & licensing
Off-Road Ready, Advance Trailer System, Driver Alert Seat, Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats, Surround Vision Camera, Tech Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Spray-On Bedliner, Off-Road Suspension with Lift, Lane Keep Assist, Sunroof, Front and Rear Park Available at McMillan's in Kipling. With elegant style and refinement that beautifully match its brutal capability and modern safety technology, this all new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to rule any road you take it on. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This redesigned Next Generation Sierra 1500 stands out against all other light-duty pickup trucks pickups with sharper, more powerful proportions that create a commanding stance on or off the road. Next generation comfort and technology is matched to outstanding performance capability on every trim and configuration. Get ready to live like a pro in the all new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. This amazing AT4 is ready to take care of business on or off road with a GMC MutliPro tailgate, and EZ lift and lower tailgate function. This awesome capability is enhanced with more utility and style from features like black chrome accents, aluminum wheels, cornerstep rear bumper, LED lighting, ProGrade Trailering system, dual tip exhaust, vertical red recovery hooks, spray on bedliner, 4.2 inch customizable Driver Information display, Teen Driver technology, GMC Connected Access, remote start, second row USB charging only ports, and 120V household style outlets in the bed and instrument panel. The interior is also loaded with features you’d expect in a luxury sedan like heated leather seating, cooled power front seats, memory settings, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, a leather heated steering wheel, an 8 inch touchscreen, 4G LTE WiFi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-road Ready, Memory Seat, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm This vehicle includes the following: 1) 150 point certified vehicle inspection 2) 24 Hour Roadside Assistance 3) 30 day / 2500km Exchange privilege 4) 3 month/5000 km GM Limited warranty or balance of manufacturer's warranty o~o
