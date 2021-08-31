Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

55,419 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,419KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7925625
  • Stock #: N19020
  • VIN: 1GTU9FEL5KZ151928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. This Professional Grade 2019 Sierra 1500 has the proven GMC power you expect from your truck, ensuring that every haul, every trailering experience, and every family trip is handled like a pro. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing 2019 GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 55,419 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome running boards, a remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, an 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium sound system and it is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, front and rear park assist, a MultiPro tailgate, HD rear vision camera, lane change alert with blind spot detection, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2016 GMC Sierra 3500...
 74,772 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Savana Carg...
 46,542 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 55,419 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory