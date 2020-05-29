2019 GMC Sierra 3500

+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
+ taxes & licensing
Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 4G WiFi, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Function meets form in this hard working, stylish, and luxurious 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD. This 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. This Sierra 3500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this luxurious yet capable 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 25,392 kms. It's onyx black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is SLE. Stepping up to this SLE adds some serious utility with amazing features like an integrated brake controller, a trailering package, CornerStep rear bumpers, LED signature lighting, recovery hooks, aluminum wheels, and an EZ lift and lower tailgate keeping the exterior stylish and functional while Teen Driver Technology that allows you to set warnings for seatbelts and speed while it generates a report card on driver behavior, 4.2 inch customizable Driver Information Centre, air conditioning, 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, power locks and windows, remote keyless entry, rear view camera, GMC Connected Access capable, and a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls keep you comfy and safe in the cabin. You stay connected and entertained with an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM and HD Radio, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 player, and USB and aux inputs. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
