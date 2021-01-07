+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Android Auto! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Truly an all-purpose vehicle, this GMC Yukon XL carries a ton of passengers and cargo with ease, and looks good doing it. This 2019 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon XL is a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper on those long adventures. This GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLT. This SLT Yukon was built to impress with amazing features like low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, vibrating safety alert seat, IntelliBeam, hands free power liftgate, heated leather seats, cooled front seats, and auto dimming mirrors. Other features include powertrain assistive grade braking, trailering equipment with a receiver and wiring, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, black assist steps, fog lamps, rain sensing automatic wipers, 110V power outlet, Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi hotspot, parking assistance, GMC Connected Access, heated leather steering wheel, rear view camera, remote entry and starting, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM and HD Radio, voice controls, and a premium Bose sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
