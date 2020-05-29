+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, CommandView Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, GPS Navigation, Nappa Leather Bucket Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, 2nd-Row Heated Seats, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, 9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer, Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, 8 inch Touchscreen! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2019 Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, writes Car and Driver This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 13,640 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The Grand Cherokee Limited is a step above the Altitude trim and offers a long list of amazing features that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and stylish aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Commandview Dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof, Gps Navigation, Nappa Leather Bucket Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, 2nd-row Heated Seats, 4g Lte Wi-fi Hotspot, 9 Alpine Speakers With Subwoofer, Bi-xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, 8 Inch Touchscreen. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG9KC826073 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
