Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Low Mileage

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,640KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5079690
  • Stock #: 20512A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG9KC826073
Exterior Colour
Slate Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, CommandView Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, GPS Navigation, Nappa Leather Bucket Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, 2nd-Row Heated Seats, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, 9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer, Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, 8 inch Touchscreen! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2019 Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, writes Car and Driver This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 13,640 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The Grand Cherokee Limited is a step above the Altitude trim and offers a long list of amazing features that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and stylish aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Commandview Dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof, Gps Navigation, Nappa Leather Bucket Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, 2nd-row Heated Seats, 4g Lte Wi-fi Hotspot, 9 Alpine Speakers With Subwoofer, Bi-xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, 8 Inch Touchscreen. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG9KC826073 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 200,265 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 30,751 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST
 98,316 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory