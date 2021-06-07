Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

56,011 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo E

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo E

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,011KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7264889
  • Stock #: 21540A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG3KC758306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Proximity Key, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Monitor, Climate Control Available at McMillan's in Kipling. If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 56,011 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo E. This Grand Cherokee Laredo E comes with stylish aluminum wheels, Jeeps upgrades Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touch screen display, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto, Parkview rear view camera, blind spot monitor with rear parking sensors, dual zone climate control and a proximity key with push button start. You will also get cruise control with audio functions on the steering wheel, a power driver seat, SiriusXM, deep tinted rear glass and so much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG3KC758306. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 124,226 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2001 Dodge Grand Car...
 122,124 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 56,011 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory