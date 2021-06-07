+ taxes & licensing
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Proximity Key, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Monitor, Climate Control Available at McMillan's in Kipling. If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 56,011 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo E. This Grand Cherokee Laredo E comes with stylish aluminum wheels, Jeeps upgrades Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touch screen display, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto, Parkview rear view camera, blind spot monitor with rear parking sensors, dual zone climate control and a proximity key with push button start. You will also get cruise control with audio functions on the steering wheel, a power driver seat, SiriusXM, deep tinted rear glass and so much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG3KC758306. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
