Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

97,427 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

  1. 11035478
  2. 11035478
  3. 11035478
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,427KM
Used
VIN 1GNEVGKW7LJ223823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for sale in Kipling, SK
2015 Chevrolet Traverse 235,052 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse for sale in Kipling, SK
2020 Chevrolet Traverse 97,427 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2/Safety Assist,HeatedWheel/Seats,SurroundVision for sale in Kipling, SK
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2/Safety Assist,HeatedWheel/Seats,SurroundVision 2,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Traverse