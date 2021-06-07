+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load or a trailer, this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Kipling. This endlessly capable Sierra 1500 stands out against all other light-duty pickup trucks pickups with sharper, more powerful proportions that create a commanding stance on or off the road. Next generation comfort and technology is matched to outstanding performance capability on every trim and configuration. Get ready to live like a pro in the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 20,944 kms. It's satin in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. This SLE Sierra 1500 is the perfect pairing of function and form with aluminum wheels, cornerstep rear bumper, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, and an EZ lift and lower tailgate for sweet style and astounding utility. The interior keeps the trend of function and form going with an 8 inch touchscreen, 4G LTE WiFi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth controls and audio streaming for up to two active devices, USB input, and AM/FM stereo that keeps you connected with modern technology and a 4.2 inch customizable Driver Information display, rear view camera, Teen Driver technology that lets you set speed and seatbelt warnings and generate a report card to identify driving behaviors, GMC Connected Access capable, leather steering wheel audio and cruise controls, and remote keyless entry for comfort and convenience. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
