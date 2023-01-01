$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McMillan Motor Products Inc
306-736-2518
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD DENALI/Z71,Surround Vision Cam,Ultimate Package
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
99,954KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10230983
- Stock #: N23074A
- VIN: 1GT19REY1LF345651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # N23074A
- Mileage 99,954 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0